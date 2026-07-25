Comedy Of Errors! Ishan Kishan Misses Easy Run Out After Zimbabwe's Newman Stuck Mid-Pitch | VIDEO

Ishan Kishan Misses Easy Run Out After Zimbabwe's Newman Stuck Mid-Pitch | X

Harare, July 25: In a hilarious incident, Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan missed a easy run out during the India vs Zimbabwe second T20I at Harare on Saturday. The incident occurred during the 15th over when Ravi Bishnoi was bowling. Ishan missed the wicket due to his lack of awareness in the game.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled to Tadiwanashe Marumani and the batters managed to take a single and were able to evade an easy run out. Marumani hit the ball to the backward point region and Newman Nyamhuri was charging for the second run.

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However, Marumani refused to take another run and Newman was caught in the middle of the pitch with the ball in Ishan Kishan's gloves. However, Ishan froze where he was standing and tried to aim at the stump by throwing the ball.

Ishan could have easily walked towards the stumps and taken the bails off as the batter was far away from the crease. However, he threw the ball and it missed the stumps and the batsman managed to get into the crease on time.

Ishan Kishan stood behind the stumps with his hand on his head as he could not believe that he missed such an easy chance. His reaction made it clear that he was not aware that the batsmen had a mix-up and they were stranded in the middle of the pitch. The internet users are calling it a "brainfade" moment for the wicket-keeper.

The incident did not hurt the team much as India managed to defeat Zimbabwe easily by 90 runs and Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won his first series as Team India T20I captain.

Ishan Kishan played a blistering knock of 81 runs off just 44 balls with 9 fours and 2 sixes. His quick fifty helped the team to post a mammoth target of 220 runs which the Zimbabwe side could not achieve and were all out for only 129 runs in the 18th over.