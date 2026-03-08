Ishan Kishan Celebrates With Girlfriend Aditi Hundia At Narendra Modi Stadium As India Win Record T20 World Cup Title

X

India superstar Ishan Kishan celebrated alongside his girlfriend Aditi Hundia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the Men in Blue clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 title on Sunday. Kishan was seen wrapped in tri-colour as Aditi made her way onto the ground from the stands. Hundia was in attendance during the game and her pictures had gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia has gone viral on social media after she was seen attending the IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final on Sunday. Hundia was spotted wearing a red dress in the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with Ishan Kishan in action.

Ishan Kishan smashed a stunning half-century at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The left-hander struck 52 helping India set the platform for a stunning 255.

Who is Aditi Hundia?

Aditi Hundia is a model and influencer who made heads turn as a Femina Miss India 2017 finalist and Miss Diva 2018 winner. Hundia is also an entrepreneur, trying to build her own fashion label. She hails from Jaipur and has nearly 300k followers on Instagram.

Aditi and Ishan have been dating for a long time, with the model first spotted at a cricket game way back in 2019. The speculation was confirmed by Ishan Kishan's grandfather recently, who said that the family were willing to get the keeper batter married soon.