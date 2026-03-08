Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend Aditi Hundia Sets Social Media Ablaze As Photos From IND VS NZ Final Go Viral

Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia has gone viral on social media after she was seen attending the IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final on Sunday. Hundia was spotted wearing a red dress in the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with Ishan Kishan in action. The left-hander struck a quick-fire half-century against the Kiwis.

Who is Aditi Hundia?

Aditi Hundia is a model and influencer who made heads turn as a Femina Miss India 2017 finalist and Miss Diva 2018 winner. Hundia is also an entrepreneur, trying to build her own fashion label. She hails from Jaipur and has nearly 300k followers on Instagram.

Aditi and Ishan have been dating for a long time, with the model first spotted at a cricket game way back in 2019. The speculation was confirmed by Ishan Kishan's grandfather recently, who said that the family were willing to get the keeper batter married soon.