Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma Turn Choreographers, Teach Dance Steps To Travis Head During Shoot | VIDEO | X

Hyderabad, April 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan and explosive opener Abhishek Sharma were seen in a different role in a video going viral on social media. Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma turned choreographers for their teammate and opener Australian batsman Travis Head. They are seen in the video teaching dance steps to Travis Head.

The viral video shows that Travis Head is facing the camera during a shoot. Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma are seen standing behind the camera and teaching Head the dance steps. Travis Head is following the steps in front of the camera taught by Ishan and Abhishek from behind the camera. He is seen following them to complete the dance steps for the shoot.

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Abhishek Sharma is also seen in the video recording Travis Head dancing on his mobile phone. The internet users are loving the video and it is being widely share on social media. They also found the video hilarious.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed in the third place on the IPL 2026 points table after their recent win against Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. SRH managed to win three consecutive wins after defeating DC.

SRH has managed to gain 8 points with four wins and three loses out of their seven games with Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.820 in the IPL 2026 season so far. Heinrich Klaasen is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament so far and also has the Orange Cap.