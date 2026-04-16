Is Rohit Sharma Playing Tonight In MI VS PBKS Clash At Wankhede?

Rohit Sharma's availability for the MI vs PBKS clash remains under a cloud. The 38-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during Mumbai's defeat to RCB and was forced to retired hurt while batting. He did not return to bat later in the innings.

In the gap between the two games, Rohit underwent scans to ascertain the nature of the injury. He also missed an optional practice session, but joined up with the squad on the eve of the IPL 2026 clash.

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Rohit trains with MI squad

Rohit Sharma did not participate in the practice session on Tuesday which fueled the speculations of the seriousness of the injury and gave rise to the chattering of him missing the clash against PBKS. However, Rohit Sharma showed up for practice on Wednesday. Visuals surfaced on social media which showed Rohit Sharma doing warm up and batting in the net.

Sharma did have protective bandage around his hamstring. Reports suggest that the former India captain also had discomfort while doing running drills.

Will Rohit Sharma play?

While Rohit did train, Cricbuzz reported that the former captain was likely to miss out. With a heavily strapped leg, the franchise would err on the side of caution and are against aggravating the injury.

Who will replace Rohit Sharma?

The absence of Rohit Sharma will be a huge blow to the Mumbai Indians. However, the 5-time champions have a plethora of options to choose from. Quinton de Kock and Will Jacks could come in, but MI will then need to tinker their overseas combination.

Among Indian batters, Naman Dhir could be promoted to the top, a role he has played previously. Robin Minz and Danish Malewar are also domestic prospects who could be handed the opportunity against Punjab Kings.