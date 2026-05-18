Is MS Dhoni Set For Emotional Farewell In IPL 2026? Sakshi Dhoni, Childhood Friend Chittu Spotted At Chepauk During CSK Vs SRH Clash

Sakshi Dhoni, Childhood Friend Chittu Spotted At Chepauk | X

Chennai, May 18: The speculations around Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League grew stronger after wife Sakshi and his close childhood friend Chittu were spotted in the stands during the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash at Chepauk on Monday. MS Dhoni is not part of the playing XI due to an injury, he is attending the first match for CSK in the IPL 2026 season.

Social media quickly flooded with the posts and reactions as the netizens were wondering if the CSK legend could announce his retirement after the match.

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As the videos and photos of Sakshi and MS Dhoni's friend circulated on social media, fans linked their presence to a possible farewell moment for the former CSK captain, especially since this is CSK's final home game of the season at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The atmosphere at Chepauk seems emotional as thousands of fans arrived at the stadium wearing yellow jerseys and carrying posters for "Thala". Adding more fuel to the retirement rumours, Harbhajan Singh had earlier spoken about MS Dhoni's IPL future.

Read Also Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2027? Harbhajan Singh Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of CSK Vs SRH Clash

He said that Dhoni once promised that he would play his final T20 match in Chennai. He also said that if MS Dhoni does not plays this season that could mean that he is planning to return in IPL 2027 season to fulfil his promise in front of the CSK fans at Chepauk.