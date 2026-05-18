Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2027? Harbhajan Singh Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of CSK Vs SRH Clash | X

Chennai, May 18: The Chennai Super Kings fans got disappointed after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad announced during the toss that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be available for their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 clash at Chepauk. Chennai Super Kings fans were left emotional on Monday after former India spinner Harbhajan Singh made a big prediction about MS Dhoni potentially returning for IPL 2027. His comments came before CSK's final home game of the IPL 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk.

Dhoni has not played a single match this season due to a calf injury and fans were eagerly waiting for confirmation about his availability against SRH. However, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed at the toss that Dhoni would not feature in the match either.

Speaking before the game, Harbhajan said that Dhoni had once spoken about wanting to play his final T20 match in Chennai. Since Monday's match was CSK's last home game of the season, many fans believed it could have been Dhoni's farewell appearance at Chepauk. But Harbhajan suggested that if Dhoni does not play now, it may mean he is planning to return next season and possibly even continue until IPL 2027.

Harbhajan said Dhoni could still come back to fulfil his promise of playing one final match in Chennai in front of CSK fans. He also jokingly urged his former teammate to play, saying he would personally come to Chennai and drag him onto the field if needed.

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Dhoni had earlier spoken about his retirement plans during CSK's IPL 2021 title celebrations. At the time, he had said he hoped to play his final T20 game in Chennai, though he admitted he did not know whether that moment would come the next year or even five years later. His statement has continued to keep fans hopeful about seeing "Thala" in CSK colours once again.