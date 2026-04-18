Is MS Dhoni Playing Tonight In SRH VS CSK Clash In IPL 2026?

IPL 2026: CSK's MS Dhoni is yet to feature this season due to injury | Credits: Twitter

MS Dhoni is yet to make an appearance in IPL 2026 and the wait continues following his absence from the team sheet on Saturday. The CSK legend has been out of action so far with a calf strain with Sanju Samson taking the gloves instead. Dhoni hadn't travelled to any of the games away from home, but did travel to Hyderabad ahead of the SRH vs CSK clash on Saturday.

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MS Dhoni trained with the squad

MS Dhoni batted in the nets and smashed the deliveries in equal measure. In a video posted by CSK before the game, Dhoni could be seen batting in the nets and smashing some massive sixes. He also posed with the ground staff in Hyderabad as is his matchday ritual.

The legendary batter had not travelled with his team for their matches previously, neither to Guwahati and Bengaluru for their away games, nor to Chepauk on the match days at home.

What happened to MS Dhoni?

CSK had initially announced Dhoni will be unavailable for the first two weeks off the tournament. Now that deadline has passed, fans are eager to see the former India captain in action. Earlier reports suggested that Dhoni was in line to miss nearly half the IPL 2026 season. Dhoni missed the marquee clash against RCB in Bengaluru and his absence has been felt with CSK struggling to find balance.