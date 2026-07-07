Is Messi Playing His Final World Cup Match? Egypt Hold Dangerous 1-0 Lead At HT In Knockout Clash

Lionel Messi could be just 45 minutes away from bringing the curtain down on one of the greatest FIFA World Cup careers in history, with Argentina trailing Egypt 1-0 at half-time in a dramatic Round of 16 clash at the 2026 tournament. Messi had the chance to restore parity but has his penalty saved. Should the scoreline remain the same, Argentina will be knocked out of the competition.

The reigning world champions had a golden opportunity to draw level after Nicolas Tagliafico was fouled inside the box, but Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir brilliantly denied Messi from the spot to preserve his side's shock lead. The miss came after Yasser Ibrahim had headed Egypt in front from Marwan Attia's inviting corner, leaving Argentina facing an uphill battle to keep their title defence alive.

The missed penalty added another dramatic twist to a contest few expected to be in Egypt's favour at the interval, leaving Lionel Scaloni's side with a mountain to climb after the restart.

Messi's final WC Match?

Messi's World Cup journey has been one of remarkable highs and heartbreaking lows. He made his tournament debut in 2006, reached the final in 2014 only to lose to Germany, endured disappointment in 2018 and 2022 before finally lifting the coveted trophy in Qatar to cement his place among football's all-time greats.

Following Argentina's triumph in 2022, Messi initially suggested that tournament would be his last World Cup. However, he later left the door open before eventually deciding to lead Argentina's title defence in 2026, extending a legendary international career that has spanned more than two decades.

Now, with Egypt holding a shock 1-0 lead at half-time, Messi and Argentina face a defining 45 minutes. Another comeback would add yet another unforgettable chapter to his extraordinary legacy, but failure to overturn the deficit could see one of football's greatest icons bid farewell to the World Cup stage in stunning fashion.