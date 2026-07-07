Messi Misses Penalty Again As Egypt Hold Stunning 1-0 Lead Over Argentina | VIDEO

Argentina's hopes of mounting a comeback suffered a major blow as Lionel Messi squandered a golden chance to restore parity, missing a crucial penalty with Egypt still holding a shock 1-0 lead in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash. Messi took the spot kick after Tagliafico earned a penalty only to hit a weak attempt.

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir guessed correctly and produced a superb save low to his right, preserving his side's slender advantage and sending the Egyptian supporters into celebration while leaving Argentina stunned. The African side has earlier taken a shock lead as Yasser Ibrahim struck a towering header.

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With the weight of a nation on his shoulders, Lionel Messi stepped up looking to score his eighth goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and bring the reigning champions back into the contest. But Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir produced a moment of brilliance, diving low to his right to deny Messi from the spot.

The stunning save preserved Egypt's shock 1-0 advantage and sparked jubilant celebrations among the Egyptian players and fans, while Argentina were left stunned as their captain squandered a crucial chance to equalise.

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Earlier, Egypt stunned the reigning world champions by taking a surprise lead in their Round of 16 encounter. The breakthrough came from a brilliantly executed set-piece. Midfielder Marwan Attia delivered an inviting corner into the penalty area, where defender Yasser Ibrahim rose highest to meet the cross. Ibrahim powered a superb header back across goal, leaving the Argentine goalkeeper with no chance as the ball nestled into the far corner.