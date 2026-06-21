Is Jacob Bethell Dating An Indian Girl? Actress Aadhya Anand And Mumbai's Ankita Patel Rumours Explained

England cricketer Jacob Bethell has sparked fresh dating speculation after social media users claimed he may be romantically involved with an Indian girl. The rumours have gathered momentum online, with fans dissecting alleged social media activity and viral screenshots in an attempt to uncover the mystery.

The latest speculation emerged after screenshots of a reportedly private social media post began circulating online. The post, which carried the caption, "Life's been feeling a little softer lately," sparked discussions among fans about Bethell's relationship status.

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Is Jacob Bethell dating an Indian girl?

According to reports circulating on social media, the woman featured in the screenshots is believed to be Ankita Patel, a Mumbai-based makeup artist. Ankita is the founder of the beauty brand HOUSEOFANKITA and has collaborated with several well-known celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Hina Khan, and Palak Tiwari.

The screenshots quickly went viral, leading many fans to search for Jacob Bethell's girlfriend and question whether the England youngster is in a relationship. However, neither Bethell nor Ankita has publicly commented on the claims, and there is no verified evidence confirming they are dating.

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Separately, Bethell has also been linked to actress Aadhya Anand in another wave of online speculation. The rumours reportedly originated from anonymous social media pages, where users claimed the pair grew close during the IPL. Fans also pointed to Bethell's alleged activity on Aadhya's social media posts, claiming he had liked several of her Instagram uploads.

The speculation soon spread across multiple platforms, but no credible evidence has emerged to support the claims. Neither Jacob Bethell nor Aadhya Anand has addressed the rumours publicly.