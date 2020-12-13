Is it correct to term Indian sports as a sunrise industry?

Edited excerpts from the interview

Sports in western countries contribute enormously to GDP. What’s stopping India to tread on a similar trajectory?

The sports market in India has shown significant growth over the recent years primarily on account of factors like launch of domestic sports leagues, growth in digital consumption, and the ability to host global events like the FIFA U17 World Cups. But the Indian environment is a bit different as television is advertiser-led unlike subscription in the west. This leads to high investment in sports events with lesser guarantee on returns.

Absence of betting on sport is also a key as it contributes to the sports industry. English football clubs have betting brands as front of shirt sponsors paying big money. Ticketing revenue is not as big for non-cricket sports in India, reducing the revenue potential.

There have been very few initiatives - Reliance in football, Star in Kabaddi, JSW in Olympic sports, Tatas in grassroots and by the government through Khelo India.

While all these cater to athletes and on-pitch performance, the importance of skilled personnel functioning off the pitch to manage these sporting initiatives (across multiple functions) becomes extremely significant.

Subsequently, employment opportunities in the sports industry focusing on various aspects such as marketing, sales, and sponsorship, operations, digital and social media, broadcast, analytics, event management, etc. have also increased.

The problem?

The sports industry has evolved but the hiring and off the pitch quality never kept pace. The process never got streamlined. For a billion-dollar industry, there are not many websites apart from us to tell how one can hire or get hired in sports.

The opportunities and exposure have increased over the years but there is no pathway in sports like other industries. Banking, FMCG are meritocratic in this regard.

The Solution

We will have to create more community of job-ready sports professionals to contribute to the Indian sports industry. It will be the catalyst that binds the candidates to the industry and enables meaningful exchange between them.

As India aspires to become a sporting powerhouse and host world cups in multiple sports there is bound to be a demand for local personnel managing these. The aim should be to create an ecosystem of over a million job-ready professionals by 2030. Sporjo is at the forefront of this mission.

Today, sports events in India require huge investments without a guarantee of good returns. With better off-field hiring process, this can be changed.

How badly has Sports been affected in 2020?

There’s no denying the impact of Covid but events have slowly started to happen with spectators at venues. This means there may be less security personnel to manage huge crowds but more health and safety personnel, who were not there earlier, for creating and managing biosecure bubbles. So there’s always an opportunity. Fan engagement at venues is less but will emerge on digital and TV, which wasn’t leveraged that much earlier. Operations people at the venue may reduce but people in digital working remotely might increase. So yes, there will be a decrease but new and alternate ones should come up.