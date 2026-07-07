Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring From Football After Portugal's World Cup Exit?

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream ended in heartbreak as Portugal were knocked out by Spain in the Round of 16, with the veteran forward leaving the pitch in tears. The emotional scenes led to speculation that he had retired from football. The 41-year-old is well into father time and had earlier confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 would be his last appearance in the tournament.

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Has Ronaldo retired?

The emotional scenes following Portugal's elimination, with Ronaldo in tears after the final whistle, fuelled confusion among fans, many of whom believed he had called time on his playing career altogether. The 41-year-old's visible heartbreak reflected the end of his dream of winning a World Cup with Portugal.

Ahead of Portugal's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo announced that the 2026 tournament would be his last World Cup, saying, "This will be my last World Cup, but let's hope tomorrow isn't my last game."

It all suggests that it was Ronaldo's final appearance in Portugal colours, but a confirmation on the same is awaited.

After Portugal's 1-0 defeat, emotional scenes fuelled speculation that the 41-year-old had retired from football. In reality, Ronaldo's comments referred to the end of his World Cup journey and impending retirement from international football, not his club career. He remains under contract at Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and will continue to feature for the side.