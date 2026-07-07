Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down In Tears As World Cup Dream Remains Unfinished After Portugal's Loss | VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo was overcome with emotion after Portugal's FIFA World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking end following a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 on Sunday. The FIFA World Cup is the only trophy missing from the 41-year-old's glittering cabinet and the dream to add that ended after Mikel Merino struck a 90th minute winner.

The 41-year-old captain was seen in tears moments after the final whistle as the reality of Portugal's exit sank in. With the 2026 tournament widely expected to be Ronaldo's last World Cup, the emotional scenes quickly went viral across social media, with fans paying tribute to one of football's greatest-ever players.

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Ronaldo, who led the line for Portugal throughout the tournament, came close to making an impact but was unable to inspire a comeback. As the final whistle blew, cameras captured the veteran forward wiping away tears before being consoled by teammates and members of the coaching staff.

The emotional moment resonated with football fans around the world, many of whom hailed Ronaldo's remarkable international career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner leaves the World Cup stage as one of the competition's greatest icons, having represented Portugal across six editions of the tournament.

Videos of Ronaldo's tearful reaction flooded social media shortly after the match, with supporters reflecting on the possibility that they had witnessed the end of his illustrious World Cup journey.