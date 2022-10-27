Is BCCI's equal match fee policy enough for the development of women’s sport?

In a major step towards the development of women’s game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that centrally contracted Indian women cricketers will now be paid an equal match fee as that of men cricketers.

BCCI Secretary took to Twitter to make this announcement. “I’m pleased to announce

@BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in 🇮🇳 Cricket,” Jay Shah informed in a tweet.

The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

So, what does it mean for women cricketers? It means both men and women international cricketers of India would now be paid an amount of 3 lakh INR per T20I, 6 lakh INR for every ODI and 15 lakh INR for a Test. It is a big step since women cricketers weren’t paid this big an amount earlier.

Huge encouragement

There was no Women’s IPL either. This will not only secure the careers of India’s current women cricketers but encourage a lot of young women to take up the sport. Cricket didn’t offer as much security to women as it does to men. But now with equal pay and the introduction of Women’s IPL next year, women's cricket can be expected to reach newer heights.

While the decision needs to be welcomed and seen as a major step, will it be enough for the betterment of women’s cricket in the country?

Disparity in No. matches

The Indian women's cricket team plays fewer matches as compared to the men’s team. For example, the team has only played two Test matches since 2014, both in 2021. So, if Indian women don’t play enough Tests, the match fee wouldn’t make much of a difference.

Similarly, in 2022, the women’s team has played 20 T20Is while the men’s team has played 34 (till today) in comparison. However, both Indian men’s and women’s teams have played 18 ODIs each in 2022 so far. This suggests there is a need to increase the number of matches for the women’s team to make this equal pay policy work.

Number of Matches in 2022

Indian Men’s Team

Tests - 5

T20I - 34

ODI - 18

Indian Women’s Team

Tests - 0

T20I - 20

ODI - 18

Also, there is a huge deviation in the contracts of Indian men and women cricketers. The top category (A+) in men gets paid an amount of 7 crores while the top grade (A) in women is paid 15 lakhs only. If not equal, BCCI will need to up the women’s player contracts to further strengthen the sport.

Graphic

Men’s Team Contracts

Grade A+ - INR 7 Crore

Grade A - INR 5 Crore

Grade B - INR 3 Crore

Grade C - INR 1 Crore

Women Team Contracts

Grade A - 50 Lakh

Grade B - 30 Lakh

Grade C - 10 lakh