Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina Enjoy Gir Kesar Mangoes During IPL 2026 Broadcast; Piyush Goyal Shares VIDEO | X

Ahmedabad, May 21: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Piyush Goyal shared a video on his official social media account, showing former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and other commentators enjoying Gujarat mangoes inside the studio during live broadcast. The incident occurred during the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Sharing the video on social media, Piyush Goyal said, "Gir Mango Takes on the Saffron Hue in IPL. From Gir's orchards to the grand cricket stage of @IPL, the GI-Tagged Gir Kesar Mango has arrived today, proudly showcasing India's sweetness, quality, and cultural heritage."

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He also said, "This is not just a mango, but a reflection of generations of our farmers' hard work, regional identity, and the spirit of Local goes Global. GI products are today elevating the growing global recognition of Brand Bharat to new heights. Under the leadership of Chief Minister @BhupendraPBJP ji, Gujarat is doing commendable work in taking its traditional products and local farmers to the global stage."

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Earlier, Goyal also shared a video of Bharat GI-tagged Banglar Rosogolla being distributed by former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh in the studio and praised the new West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

He said, "Suvendu Adhikari remains committed to preserving Bengali asmita and ensuring that Bengal’s iconic cultural symbols receive the national and global recognition they truly deserve."

He also stated, "Muh meetha ho jaye… because no celebration in Bengal is complete without Banglar Rosogolla. Delighted to see Bharat GI-tagged Banglar Rosogolla being showcased during IPL broadcasts, taking Bengal’s timeless sweetness to audiences across the country. By beautifully blending culture, commerce and cricket, we are strengthening local economies, empowering traditional artisans and building a stronger Brand Bharat globally."

The videos quickly got viral on social media and the fans enjoyed the light-hearted moment of Suresh Raina and fellow commentators tasting the famous mangoes during IPL coverage.