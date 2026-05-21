GT Vs CSK: Gujarat Titans Crush Chennai Super Kings By 89 Runs, Knock Chennai Out Of IPL 2026 Playoff Race

Gujarat Titans Crush Chennai Super Kings By 89 Runs, Knock Chennai Out Of IPL 2026 Playoff Race | X

Ahmedabad, May 21: Gujarat Titans produced a dominant all-round performance to thrash Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs and officially end Chennai’s hopes of reaching the IPL 2026 playoffs. Batting first, Gujarat Titans posted a massive total of 229/4 in 20 overs after brilliant knocks from captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler.

Gill once again led from the front with a superb 64 off 37 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes. Sai Sudharsan continued his excellent form with 84 runs off 53 deliveries, while Buttler finished strongly with an unbeaten 57 from just 27 balls.

Gill and Sudharsan completely controlled the innings with a huge 125-run opening partnership that put CSK bowlers under pressure from the beginning. Gujarat accelerated further in the death overs as Buttler attacked the bowlers and helped the team cross the 220-run mark.

Chasing 230, Chennai Super Kings never looked comfortable and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The pressure of the steep target and disciplined bowling from Gujarat Titans pushed CSK completely out of the contest.

Earlier in the innings, Mohammed Siraj had already given GT the perfect start by dismissing Sanju Samson for a golden duck on the very first ball of the chase. That early blow hurt Chennai badly, and they failed to recover afterward.

The defeat officially ended Chennai Super Kings' playoff hopes in IPL 2026, while Gujarat Titans strengthened their position near the top of the points table with another commanding victory.