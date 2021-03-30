Irfan Pathan fourth player to test COVID-19 positive after playing Road Safety World Series

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday became the fourth Indian cricketer to test COVID-19 positive, having recently taken part in the veteran's Road Safety World Series tournament in Raipur, which is fast turning out to be a super spreader.

Before Irfan, his elder brother Yusuf, legendary Sachin Tendulkar and S Badrinath have all taken to twitter to announce that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in recent past to please get themselves tested," Irfan tweeted.