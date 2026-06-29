Ireland’s Historic Win Over India Marred By Head Coach Heinrich Malan’s Shock Resignation Hours After Belfast Triumph | IANS & X @ICC

Belfast, June 29: In a major development following their historic 2-0 T20I series triumph over India, Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan announced on Monday that he will be stepping down from his role.

Malan, whose current contract was slated to run until early 2027, informed his players and support staff that he is stepping away as part of a planned transition aligned with the next ICC ODI World Cup cycle. Appointed to the role in March 2022 after Graham Ford left the job, Malan oversaw a golden period in Irish men’s cricket and leaves the set-up less than 24 hours after Ireland got its first-ever T20I series win over India in Belfast.

His tenure was highlighted by three consecutive T20 World Cup qualifications, Ireland’s first three Test match victories, the development of a wider pool of international-standard talent, and the just-concluded, historic maiden T20I series win over heavyweights India.

"It has been an absolute privilege to work with these players, staff and the wider Irish cricket community. My family and I have had a wonderful experience living here, and we will look back on our time involved in Irish cricket with great affection.

"On the field, we can look back with great pride on our historic T20 World Cup victory against England in Melbourne, our first-ever Test victory against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, the first home Test win vs Zimbabwe in Belfast, the historic T20 series win at home vs India and beating Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa as well as direct qualifications for T20 WC’s through our consistent ability to challenge and beat the world's top teams."

"Thank you to the players, coaches and staff for believing in our shared vision - it has been a very special journey," Malan said in his farewell statement.

Cricket Ireland said Malan’s strategic exit is aimed at providing a new head coach the opportunity to utilize the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan in August as a crucial building block ahead of the all-important 50-over World Cup Qualifiers in early 2027.

Graeme West, Cricket Ireland's Director of High Performance, stated that discussions regarding the future roadmap led to this mutual decision. "I have very much enjoyed working with Heinrich over the last two years and thank him for his outstanding contribution during that time.

“He joined us at a challenging period and has played a key role in progressing the Ireland Men’s set-up - from World Cup qualifications to historic Test wins, and in developing the depth of our playing group.

"Over recent months, we have been discussing the upcoming World Cup Qualifier cycle and what would best support the squad’s preparation. In those conversations, Heinrich expressed a desire to step back at this point, which aligned with our focus on ensuring continuity heading into that campaign."

"I would like to thank Heinrich for his dedication to the head coach role – through his leadership, he has worked hard to increase the depth of playing talent within the Irish system, which will benefit the squad immensely over the coming months and years. We wish Heinrich and his family well for the future," West concluded.