 R Ashwin's '24-Carat Pitch' Dig Goes Viral As Team India Lose T20I Series In Ireland | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsR Ashwin's '24-Carat Pitch' Dig Goes Viral As Team India Lose T20I Series In Ireland | Video

R Ashwin's '24-Carat Pitch' Dig Goes Viral As Team India Lose T20I Series In Ireland | Video

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said IPL's batting-friendly pitches may have left Indian batters underprepared for overseas conditions after the T20I series defeat to Ireland. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he praised Ireland's quality of cricket and said the absence of flat batting tracks exposed weaknesses in India's star-studded batting line-up.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, June 29, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
R Ashwin's '24-Carat Pitch' Dig Goes Viral As Team India Lose T20I Series In Ireland | Video
BCCI/X

Team India's shocking T20I series defeat to Ireland has sparked widespread criticism, with former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin delivering a blunt assessment of the team's batting approach. After India suffered a 34-run defeat in the opening game and followed it up with a heartbreaking one-run loss in the second T20I in Belfast, Ashwin suggested that the IPL's batting-friendly conditions may have left several Indian batters ill-prepared for overseas challenges.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin praised the quality of cricket played by Ireland while taking a subtle dig at the batting surfaces commonly seen in the Indian Premier League. "The kind of 24-carat batting pitches we see in the IPL weren't available here, and I really enjoyed the quality of cricket that was played," he remarked. His comments came after India's star-studded batting unit struggled in both matches despite entering the series as overwhelming favourites.

India's top order failed to adapt to the seam-friendly conditions in Belfast. Players such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan found scoring difficult against disciplined Irish bowling. While Abhishek produced a quickfire 49 in the first T20I, he was dismissed for a golden duck in the second as India once again suffered a batting collapse during a modest chase of 155.

The defeat marked one of India's most disappointing bilateral T20I results in recent years, as Ireland completed their first-ever series sweep over the Men in Blue. Ashwin's remarks also served as a reminder that Indian batters must quickly adjust to varying conditions rather than relying on the flat, high-scoring wickets they frequently encounter during the IPL.

With a T20I series against England next on the calendar, India will be eager to bounce back from the historic setback. Ashwin's "24-carat" observation has already become a major talking point, highlighting the need for greater adaptability if the reigning T20 world champions are to rediscover their consistency in overseas conditions.

Follow us on