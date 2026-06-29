R Ashwin's '24-Carat Pitch' Dig Goes Viral As Team India Lose T20I Series In Ireland | Video

BCCI/X

Team India's shocking T20I series defeat to Ireland has sparked widespread criticism, with former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin delivering a blunt assessment of the team's batting approach. After India suffered a 34-run defeat in the opening game and followed it up with a heartbreaking one-run loss in the second T20I in Belfast, Ashwin suggested that the IPL's batting-friendly conditions may have left several Indian batters ill-prepared for overseas challenges.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin praised the quality of cricket played by Ireland while taking a subtle dig at the batting surfaces commonly seen in the Indian Premier League. "The kind of 24-carat batting pitches we see in the IPL weren't available here, and I really enjoyed the quality of cricket that was played," he remarked. His comments came after India's star-studded batting unit struggled in both matches despite entering the series as overwhelming favourites.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's top order failed to adapt to the seam-friendly conditions in Belfast. Players such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan found scoring difficult against disciplined Irish bowling. While Abhishek produced a quickfire 49 in the first T20I, he was dismissed for a golden duck in the second as India once again suffered a batting collapse during a modest chase of 155.

The defeat marked one of India's most disappointing bilateral T20I results in recent years, as Ireland completed their first-ever series sweep over the Men in Blue. Ashwin's remarks also served as a reminder that Indian batters must quickly adjust to varying conditions rather than relying on the flat, high-scoring wickets they frequently encounter during the IPL.

With a T20I series against England next on the calendar, India will be eager to bounce back from the historic setback. Ashwin's "24-carat" observation has already become a major talking point, highlighting the need for greater adaptability if the reigning T20 world champions are to rediscover their consistency in overseas conditions.