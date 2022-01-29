Iran vs Iraq: After 3 years, women allowed to watch football match in Tehran stadium for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match

Iranian women were allowed Thursday for the first time in three years to attend a football match of their country's national team in a Tehran stadium, reports AFP.

"I am very happy. This is the first time I have attended a match at the Azadi Stadium," said a 26-year-old civil engineer who gave her name only as Mahya. She carried the national flag, and covered her head with a grey scarf.

Ten thousand tickets, of which two thousand were exclusive to women, were available for the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Iraq, ISNA news agency reported.

Iran qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup | Photo: AFP

The last time Iranian women were allowed to attend a football match of their national team, after decades of being banned from stadiums, was October 2019. Since then, national team matches were held with no spectators due to Covid restrictions.

The women were separated from men in the stands and monitored by policewomen.

The Islamic republic has generally barred female spectators from football and other stadiums for around 40 years. Clerics, who play a major role in decision-making, argue women must be shielded from the masculine atmosphere and sight of semi-clad men.

World football's governing body FIFA ordered Iran in September 2019 to allow women access to stadiums without restriction and in numbers determined by the demand for tickets.

A month later they were able to attend the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Cambodia in the Azadi Stadium.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 01:57 PM IST