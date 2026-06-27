Iran Embassy In Ghana Makes Special Appeal To Black Stars Ahead Of Croatia Clash As FIFA WC 2026 Qualification Hangs In Balance | X

Iran's hopes of reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 have received support from an unexpected place. The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Accra shared a message on social media, urging Ghana's national football team 'Black Stars' to help keep Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 dream alive.

In a post on X, the embassy wrote, "Dearest Black Stars, Every embassy in Accra is neutral tonight. Except one. There are other ways we could qualify tonight. We could wait for Algeria. We could hope Congo slips. But we'd rather owe it to you. Beat Croatia." The post went viral on social media and the fans liked the light-hearted appeal ahead of Ghana's crucial Group L match against Croatia.

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The embassy shared the message on social media after Iran completed their final match in the Group G campaign with a 1-1 draw against Egypt. While Belgium and Egypt have secured the two automatic qualification spots, Iran finished third and must now wait for the results to come in their favour.

How Can Iran qualify For 'Round of 32'?

Iran's qualification for the Round of 32 is not in their own hands now. They depend on other teams and three results to go in their favour to keep their hopes alive.

The first scenario is for the Algeria vs Austria match to produce a winner, meaning the game must not end in a draw. The second is for Ghana to defeat Croatia, while the third is for DR Congo to fail to beat Uzbekistan. If any one of these three results happens, Iran will book their place in the knockout stage.

With their group-stage matches now complete, Iranian players and fans can only wait and watch as the remaining fixtures decide whether their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey will continue.