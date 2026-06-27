'Honor Above Victory!': Iran Leave Strong Handwritten Note In Dressing Room After Egypt Draw At FIFA World Cup 2026

Iran Leave Strong Handwritten Note In Dressing Room After Egypt Draw At FIFA World Cup 2026 | X

Iranian football team players left behind a strong and emotional handwritten note in their dressing room after their 1-1 draw against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The emotional note after the match in Seattle, where Iran completed their Group G campaign is going viral on social media.

The message reflected the team's values of respect, fairness and national pride rather than focusing only on the result. In the note, the players wrote that they come from a country that has "placed honor above victory" for thousands of years. They also described football as "a test of character" and said, "Fair Play is not just a line in football's rules; it is the soul of the game."

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They also thanked the city of Seattle for its hospitality and expressed gratitude to Iranian supporters for standing by the team throughout the tournament. The message ended with, "IRAN, Always standing tall!"

Iran's Handwritten Message

We Come from IRAN... #IRI From a land that, for thousands of years, has placed honor above victory! #768 #minab For us, football is not only a competition for results, it is a test of character. Perhaps points can be won in many ways, but Respect cannot.

Perhaps a team can advance from a group, but only through fairness and honor can one stand tall before history. Fair Play is not just a line in football's rules; it is the soul of the game. #FairPlay #Austria #Algeria #Ghana #Congo #uzbekistan #Croatia

Thank You Seattle for Your hospitality and thank You to all Iranians... who gave their hearts, their voices, and their whole being for Iran. IRAN, Always standing tall! #hero.