IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli posts emotional message for former CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Former India and Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to MS Dhoni after the legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain stepped down to hand the reins to teammate Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022, which starts on Saturday.

Kohli, who himself relinquished the captaincy of the Bangalore franchise last year, tweeted praise on Dhoni.

"Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always," Kohli captioned the post with a picture of them together.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:11 PM IST