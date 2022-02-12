IPL Mega Auctions: R Ashwin joins Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals; fans react with hilarious memes

Ravichandran Ashwin, who previously represented Delhi Capitals has been roped in by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Mega auctions. The star Indian spinner was bought by the Jaipur based franchise for Rs. 5 crore, where he will be joined by Jos Buttler who had already been retained by the Royals last year.

What makes the development all more interesting is their famous dispute over the 'mankading' incident from IPL 2019. During a game between the Royals and Kings XI Punjab (now knows as Punjab Kings), Ashwin playing for the Kings ran out Buttler for backing up too far at the non-striker's end. RR were at a solid position at 108/2 while chasing a target of 185 with Buttler batting at 69 when the controversial run out triggered a collapse. They eventually finished on 170/9 and ended up losing the game to Kings by 14 runs.

The dismissal had attracted polarizing views with Buttler disappointed with it and not liking the 'style of it' while Ashwin felt the matter was blown out of proportion and insisted that whatever had happened had been done well within the rules. Naturally, the duo now joining forces for Rajasthan Royals sparked a meme fest on Twitter, leaving fans excited to see how the two stars come together given some upsetting memories from the past.

Take a look:

#IPLMegaAuction

Ashwin and Jos butler in RR's dressing room pic.twitter.com/dRlXPUjgBU — Buta gorira (@Sid_maymay) February 12, 2022

R Ashwin and Jos Buttler in RR dressing room#IPLMegaAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/L84cCZwF0K — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 12, 2022

R Ashwin and Jos Butler in Rajasthan Royals 😂#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/UkYWIb0BlQ — Jethiya (@Cricworld73) February 12, 2022

R. Ashwin & Jos Butler before going to play for Rajasthan Royals #IPL2022Auction #IPLMegaAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/j55yNGSBvI — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) February 12, 2022

Jos Butler and R Ashwin in RR dressing room: pic.twitter.com/SPDqYlkC1e — Vikky Chandnani (@vikky_chandnani) February 12, 2022

Jos Butler waiting for Ashwin in RR dressing room:#IPLMegaAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/7OmPFMNFDB — SmackdownChacha (@JohnCenaKaBaap) February 12, 2022

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:37 PM IST