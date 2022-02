In the second biding of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore.

Ashwin played for Delhi Capitals last season.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:30 PM IST