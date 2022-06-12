IPL Media Rights Auction: Combined bid goes past Rs 42,000cr

IPL trophy | Photo: Twitter/@IPL

The e-auction for the IPL Media Rights has everyone intrigued with the amount of money being put in by the bidding companies.

According to sources, the combined bid for TV and digital right has gone past the Rs 42,000 crore-mark

The auction that kicked off on Sunday, is being held for the 2023 to 2027 cycle.

Many big names in the entertainment industry came forward to grab the media rights of the most significant event.

There are four specific packages for 74 games per season for a five-year period with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

The bidding is divided into a total of four packages (A, B, C, D). The package A is exclusive for TV for the Indian subcontinent while package B is for digital-only grouping for the same region.

Package C is for selected games in each season while Package D is for all games combined—TV and digital rights—for overseas markets.

The sources also added that per match price for TV and digital has gone above Rs 100 crore.