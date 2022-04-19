IPL: Delhi Capitals match against RCB could be held in Mumbai instead of Pune

Wednesday's IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place in Mumbai subject to Capitals clearing RT-PCR testing on the morning of the game, according to ESPNcricinfo.

In case the match cannot take place as scheduled on April 20, the IPL will reschedule the match, the report added.

On Monday, the Capitals issued a statement confirming Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh was hospitalised on testing positive for Covid-19 in addition to support staff members.

Wednesday's match was originally scheduled to be played in Pune. However, the IPL felt that it would prefer to not make the teams travel so that the integrity of the tournament bubble is maintained.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 02:05 PM IST