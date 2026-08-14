IPL Cricketer Abhishek Porel Denied Bail, Sent To Judicial Custody For 14 Days In Rape Case

Delhi Capitals cricketer Abhishek Porel has been denied bail in his ongoing sexual assault trial. Porel was arrested in Hooghly over charges of criminal intimidation and a case was registered under Sections of BNS and Sections 66E/72 of the IT Act. The Bengal cricketer will remain in judicial custody for 14 days as investigation over allegations continue.

According to police, the woman, a medical student from Karnataka, alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship since 2023 and had planned to get married. She claimed that differences arose between them around a year and a half ago.

As per reports, the Bengal cricketer blackmailed her and threatened her with the publication of intimate photos and videos. Police had booked him under non-bailable sections and said he would be required to surrender electronic devices, including storage devices, as part of the investigation.

Furthermore, the complaint revealed that Porel had assaulted her during a meeting on April 2, 2026 during the IPL 2026 season. The Delhi Capitals cricketer had confined her and even denied her food, which required her to get medical attention. The allegations are yet to be proven.

Porel was produced in court where he was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody as investigation over the allegations continued.