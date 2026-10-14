IPL 2027: T Natarajan Returns To Sunrisers Hyderabad, Zeeshan Ansari Joins Delhi Capitals In Player Trade

IPL 2027: T Natarajan Returns To Sunrisers Hyderabad, Zeeshan Ansari Joins Delhi Capitals | X | IPL

In a major player trade deal for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, fast bowler T Natarajan will return to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari will join Delhi Capitals (DC). The development comes following a player trade between the two franchises as per the announcement made by the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Natarajan previously played for SRH for five seasons from 2020 to 2024. The left-arm fast bowler enjoyed his best IPL season in 2024 as he claimed 19 wickets in the season. He was SRH's highest wicket-taker in that season and played an important role in the team's run to the final.

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Delhi Capitals bought Natarajan for ₹10.75 crore during the IPL 2025 player auction. However, following the trade, he will return to SRH at a revised fee of ₹5 crore.

Ansari, meanwhile, will move to DC after representing SRH in 10 matches during IPL 2025. The 26-year-old leg-spinner made an impressive start to his IPL career by taking three wickets on his debut against Delhi Capitals.

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Ansari has taken six wickets in 10 IPL appearances so far. His arrival is expected to add more options to the Delhi Capitals spin-bowling attack. He will join the franchise at his existing fee of ₹40 lakh.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals announced that Yuvraj Singh joined the franchise as assistant and batting coach.