IPL 2027: Surrey Confirm Gareth Batty's Exit To Join Chennai Super Kings Coaching Staff | X

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are considering another major change to their coaching team ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 and former England cricketer Gareth Batty is emerging as a potential addition. However, Surrey Cricket revealed on Monday that Gareth Batty is leaving the club to join CSK coaching staff.

The five-time champions are in discussions with the 49-year-old for the assistant coach role as new head coach Zaheer Khan looks to build his support team.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has reportedly confirmed that negotiations are underway and an announcement is expected in the coming days.

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Surrey Shares Update

Batty currently coaches Surrey in England's County Championship and the club made the announcement on its social media account that Batty will leave the club and take up a role with CSK in the IPL.

The club shared a post and said, "Head Coach Gareth Batty is to leave the Club to take up a role with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. The Club would like to thank Gareth for overseeing a highly successful period in its history. As Head Coach, Surrey won three County Championship titles in a row from 2022-2024."

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Brings In Experience

Batty brings considerable experience from domestic cricket. He led Surrey to three successive County Championship titles before the team finished as runners-up last season. Several players developed under his guidance, including Gus Atkinson, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith, went on to earn England call-ups.

His possible move to CSK also has a personal connection. Batty and Zaheer played together for Worcestershire and the two share a good rapport. Batty represented England in nine Tests, 10 ODIs and one T20I during his playing career.

CSK Coaching Team

CSK has already appointed Zaheer as head coach for IPL 2027 after replacing Stephen Fleming who led the team for 16 years and oversaw five title wins. Former India pacer Mohit Sharma has also been confirmed as the new bowling coach on Zaheer's recommendation.

Read Also Will MS Dhoni Play In IPL 2027? CSK Legend Gives Major Fitness Update Ahead Of Retention Deadline

CSK are looking to rebuild after missing the playoffs in each season since their 2023 title win. They finished last in 2025 and endured another disappointing campaign in 2026. If finalised, Batty's appointment would be another step in the franchise's efforts to refresh its coaching structure and return to the title race.