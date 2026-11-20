IPL 2027: Ricky Ponting Backs Punjab Kings' All-Round Strength Following Hardik Pandya Trade | X - IMManu_14

Mumbai: Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting believes the addition of Hardik Pandya has given his side a well-balanced squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction, while Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Kumar Sangakkara has explained the difficult decision to release Shimron Hetmyer.

The two franchises have made significant changes to their squads, with Punjab acquiring Pandya and Rajasthan bringing in Mohammed Shami through trades as they look to strengthen their title prospects.

Speaking on JioStar's TATA IPL 2027 Retention Special, Ponting expressed satisfaction with Punjab's squad composition and emphasised the importance of maintaining continuity ahead of another mega auction.

Ponting Emphasises Squad Continuity And Balance

"I have been really happy with the squad that we put together a couple of years ago. I've been really conscious of trying to keep the majority of our players together through this three-year cycle, leading into another mega auction next year," Ponting said.

A blockbuster trade and a rock-solid core for the Sher Squad! 🦁🔥Punjab Kings head coach #RickyPonting breaks down their retention strategy and how they pulled off a massive move by bringing in #HardikPandya in place of #ArshdeepSingh! 💥#TATAIPL #IPLRetention #PBKS #SaddaPunjab — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 17, 2026

Punjab have retained 19 players and released six, while bringing in Pandya and trading out Arshdeep Singh.

Ponting said the presence of several quality all-rounders would provide the team with greater flexibility and balance.

"With Hardik coming in and Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah, Shedge, Shashank, Cooper Connolly, there are a lot of all-rounders there, which I think will hold us in really good stead," he said.

Punjab Focuses On Strengthening Starting XI

Looking ahead to the auction, Ponting said improving the starting XI would remain the franchise's primary objective.

"We'll definitely go into the auction with the overall view of how to make our starting XI better first. That's got to be the priority," he said.

Punjab will also explore opportunities to recruit promising young Indian players who could become long-term assets.

Rajasthan Royals Restructure Squad Through Trades

Meanwhile, Sangakkara said Rajasthan's squad-building strategy had focused on addressing weaknesses while retaining the core group that contributed to the team's performances last season.

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He recalled the departure of Sanju Samson and the subsequent arrival of Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Donovan Ferreira as part of the franchise's restructuring.

"We kind of identified where the gaps are and where we want to upgrade, and we kind of tried to address those through the trades or through creating enough space through releases and looking at the auction," Sangakkara said.

Sangakkara Explains Difficult Hetmyer Release Decision

The Rajasthan coach acknowledged that releasing Hetmyer was particularly difficult, given the West Indian batter's contribution to the franchise.

He explained that Hetmyer's desire to bat in a different position, combined with the team's requirements and financial considerations, influenced the decision.

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"Hettie, over the last year and a half, has had an ambition to bat in a different position. He's still a wonderful player," Sangakkara said.

"In terms of creating enough money for us to have the flexibility we need in the auction, it was a decision that had to be made. It's not something that we wanted to do. So yeah, it was very tough."

Both franchises will now enter the auction seeking to address remaining gaps while building competitive squads for the upcoming season.

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