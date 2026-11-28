IPL 2027: Founder Lalit Modi Takes Pride In Indian Premier League's Global Reach As 1,220 Players Register For Auction | X

Former IPL chairman and founder Lalit Modi has reflected on how far the Indian Premier League has come since its launch in 2008. Taking pride in the league's growth, Modi pointed out that 1,220 players from 18 cricketing nations and territories have registered for the IPL 2027 auction. He said the league which started in India has now become a platform that attracts cricketers from across the world.

Sharing a country-wise breakdown of the registrations on his social media account, Modi spoke about the vision behind starting the IPL. "I didn't create the @IPL to fit into the world of cricket. I created it to change the world of cricket," he wrote.

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Modi also mentioned how players from Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, America and several other regions are looking to become part of the league. He said that the IPL was never just a tournament but a vision without borders. He also pointed out that the registrations include both established international players and emerging talent.

India leads the list with 939 registered players, followed by Australia with 53 and South Africa with 40. The West Indies has 36 registrations, while New Zealand has 25. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have 23 and 21 players, respectively. England has 16 entries, followed by the USA with 13 and Bangladesh with 12.

The UAE and Nepal have 10 registrations each, while Ireland has seven and Zimbabwe has six. The Netherlands has three players, while Canada, Japan and Scotland have two registrations each.

For Modi, the numbers reflect the reach of a league he helped build nearly two decades ago. What began as an Indian T20 tournament has grown into a competition that draws interest from cricketers across different parts of the world. His post reflects his pride in seeing that original idea become part of the international cricket landscape.

"The IPL was never just a tournament. It was a vision without borders," Modi wrote.