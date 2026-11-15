IPL Founder Lalit Modi Becomes British Citizen, Announces New Chapter After 16 Years In UK

Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has announced that he became a British citizen on September 15, 2026, describing it as a proud moment and the beginning of a new chapter in his life. He shared the announcement on November 14 while addressing the Oxford Union and through a post on social media platform X.

Modi said he celebrated the citizenship ceremony surrounded by family and friends. He described the United Kingdom as his home for many years and expressed admiration for its people, institutions, traditions and values.

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“British citizenship is both a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging,” Modi said, adding that he looked forward to contributing positively to the country.

Calling the development a significant personal milestone, he described acquiring British citizenship as a new chapter in his life. The announcement also coincided with King Charles III's birthday, with Modi concluding his message with the words, “God Save the King!”

Lalit Modi Has Lived In UK Since Leaving India In 2010

Modi left India in 2010 amid investigations into alleged financial irregularities linked to the IPL. He subsequently settled in the United Kingdom, primarily in London, where he has lived for around 16 years.

His departure from India came after allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure as the IPL's founding chairman. The investigations and controversies surrounding the league led to increased scrutiny of his role in its administration.

Lalit Modi's Citizenship Status Before Acquiring British Citizenship

India does not recognise dual citizenship, and Modi's Indian citizenship had already ceased before his latest announcement. In March 2025, he reportedly acquired citizenship of Vanuatu through the country's citizenship-by-investment programme.

However, his Vanuatu citizenship subsequently came under scrutiny, with authorities reportedly initiating steps concerning its possible revocation.

His announcement of British citizenship marks another significant development in his citizenship status after years of living in the UK. Modi has now publicly confirmed that he acquired British citizenship on September 15, 2026, following his long association with the country.