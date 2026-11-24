Ben Stokes Gets Major Relief As BCCI Grants Special Permission |

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has received special permission to register for the IPL 2027 mini-auction. The former England captain will be amongst the most high profile names in the auction when teams raise the paddle on December 16 in Goa.

Cricbuzz states that the former CSK star has registered for the auction at a base price of ₹2 crore. His participation was in doubt given IPL auction rules but the 35-year-old seems to have go ahead from the BCCI.

Ben Stokes registers for IPL Auction 2027

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Stokes had skipped the 2025 IPL mega-auction, which created uncertainty over his eligibility for the next mini-auction. As per BCCI rules, players who miss the mega-auction are generally not allowed to register for the following mini-auctions for two years.

However, Stokes appears to have received special permission from the authorities to make himself available. The former England captain had retired from all forms of the game after a spat with the England Cricket Board earlier this year. He had skipped the 2025 mega auction to focus on Test cricket after being appointed captain.

Stokes likely to garner interest

Interest in Stokes has always been high in IPL auction. In 2017, Rising Pune Supergiant had paid a whopping ₹14.5 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player at that auction. He was later bought by Chennai Super Kings for ₹16.25 crore in the IPL 2023 auction.

Overall, he has played 45 matches, also representing the Rajasthan Royals. The all-rounder is completely available given his retirement, and offers a captaincy option to several franchises. The likes of Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have all yet to confirm their captains for the upcoming season.