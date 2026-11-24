'Cricket Mein Chalta Hai': Abhishek Sharma Bury The Hatchet After On-Field Confrontation During IND A Vs UAE Clash | VIDEO |

Abhishek Sharma and Ibrar Ahmad shared a light-hearted moment after their match, putting their earlier on-field confrontation behind them. The two had grabbed attention after Ahmad dismissed the Indian batter and exchanged words with him during the game. However, their post-match conversation suggested that there were no hard feelings between the two.

Abhishek, Ibrar bury hatchet

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place after Ibrar Ahmad dismissed Abhishek Sharma, leading to a heated exchange between the players. Ahmed appeared to have a few words for the Indian opener after taking his wicket, while Abhishek also reacted to the incident.

However, the mood was much calmer when the two met after the match. Ibrar posted a video on his social media where he had a conversation with Abhishek. The left-hander praised the bowler for taking his wicket and even mentioned the on-field spat.

When Ibrar interjected to check if he was angry at his reaction, Abhishek said, "chalta hai, cricket mein chalta hai, bilkul [it happens, it happens in cricket]".

Ibrar also understood his mistake and posted a classy caption to the meet up. He clarified that he meant no disrespect to Abhishek and the altercation was in the heat of the moment.

"Respect off the field, fire on the field . There was no disrespect or inappropriate language from my side. It was purely a competitive moment on the field, and everything was settled with mutual respect. As Abhishek Sharma rightly said, this is part of cricket. Respect always," he wrote in the caption.