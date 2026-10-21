IPL 2027: Amit Mishra Joins Delhi Capitals As Spin-Bowling Coach, Reunites With Franchise After 10 Seasons As Player

New Delhi, Oct 21: Former India spinner Amit Mishra on Wednesday joined Delhi Capitals as a spin-bowling coach.
Mishra, an IPL veteran, spent 10 seasons as a player with the Delhi franchise. He also played for Lucknow Super Giants, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The 43-year-old represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20s.
Mishra joins star-studded coaching staff
He joins a high-profile DC support staff including head coach Sourav Ganguly, assistant coach Yuvraj Singh and fast-bowling coach Chaminda Vaas.
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Mishra reflects on new coaching role
"I have to be in a different zone. I have played only as a player in such a big tournament. But the good thing is that I have played alongside a lot of players (who are still playing)," said Mishra in a video posted by Delhi Capitals on social media.
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