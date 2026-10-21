Sir James Anderson Set To Retire At 44 After Lancashire Decide Against New Contract: Report

James Anderson | Credits: Twitter

England cricket legend Sir James Anderson could bring his long cricket career to an end after Lancashire decided not to offer him a new contract for the 2027 season, as per reports from Daily Mail Sport.

The 44-year-old fast bowler continued playing for Lancashire after England ended his international career in 2024. However, the county's decision has now left his future in cricket uncertain. It is not yet clear whether Anderson will retire or look for an opportunity with another team.

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James Anderson Takes 50 Wickets In 2026

Anderson continued to perform well despite his age. He took 50 wickets in 11 County Championship matches during the 2026 season and was named Lancashire's Championship Player of the Year.

However, Lancashire had a disappointing season and finished second from bottom in Division Two. The club is reviewing its cricket operations as it looks to improve its performances in the coming years.