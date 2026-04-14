IPL 2026: Young MI Fan Sings Dhurandhar 2 Song 'Jaiye Sajana', Entertains Crowd During MI Vs RCB Clash At Wankhede | VIDEO

IPL 2026: Young MI Fan Sings Dhurandhar 2 Song 'Jaiye Sajana' At Wankhede | X

Mumbai, April 14: A young Mumbai Indians fan is winning hearts on social media with his singing skills. A video has hit the internet and is going viral on social media in which it can be seen that a young kid is entertaining the fans at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match. The young kid was caught on camera singing "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" song "Jaiye Sajana" in the packed stadium.

Kid Entertains Fans

The viral video shows that the young kid donning the Mumbai Indians jersey is singing with a dhol around his neck. He was also playing the drum while singing the song. The fans are seen in the video enjoying the kid singing the song.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Viral Video

An internet user shared the video online and the video is going viral on social media. The video was shared on X with the caption, "Young Mumbai Indians fan singing "Jaiye Sajana" in the middle of the crowd during the MI vs RCB match. The confidence of Chote Sardar Ji is on another level."

RCB Beat MI

RCB defeated MI in the high-intensity match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 12). Batting first, RCB set a massive target of 240/4 in their 20 overs. MI fell short of the target as they managed to score only 220/5 during their chase. RCB beat MI by 18 runs in the high-scoring thriller. The star of the match for RCB was Phil Salt who scored 78 off just 36 balls and helped his team to post the mammoth target against MI in their den.