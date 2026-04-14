Virat Kohli Breaks Into Riyan Parag-Inspired Bihu Dance Amid RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match; Video

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The build-up to the Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru had already generated plenty of excitement, but it was Virat Kohli who truly stole the spotlight even before the first ball was bowled.

In a light-hearted and unexpected moment during the pre-match warm-up, Kohli was seen breaking into a lively rendition of the traditional Assamese Bihu dance. The moves were inspired by RR skipper Riyan Parag, who hails from Assam and has often showcased his cultural roots with pride. Kohli’s energetic attempt, complete with expressive hand gestures and rhythmic footwork, instantly drew cheers from those present at the ground.

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What made the moment even more special was Kohli’s infectious enthusiasm. Known for his intense on-field persona, the former RCB captain displayed a fun, carefree side that resonated with fans across the country. Within minutes, videos of Kohli’s dance began circulating across social media platforms, quickly going viral. Fans flooded timelines with reactions, praising not just his spirit but also his willingness to celebrate regional traditions.