IPL 2026: Why Team Captains Are Choosing To Bowl First After Winning The Toss | Explained | X

Mumbai, April 14: A clear trend is being followed in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as most of the teams and their captains are choosing to bowl first after winning the toss. This has become a common practice across matches and it is not a random decision, there are clear reasons and strategy behind it.

Chasing Has Been Easier

One of the main reasons for the decision is that the teams batting second are winning most matches. When a team knows the exact target, it becomes easier for them to plan the chase. Players can control their pace and take fewer risks compared to setting a target without knowing what is enough.

Dew Makes Bowling Tough

Evening matches often witness dew settling on the ground. This makes the ball wet and difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings.

Due to the ball getting wet:

1. Bowlers struggle to control the ball

2. Spinners find it harder to turn the ball

3. Batters find it easier to score runs

So teams prefer to bowl first and avoid dealing with these conditions later.

Impact Player Rule

The "Impact Player" rule has also changed team strategy. Captains now have the option to bring in an extra batter while chasing.

This gives the teams:

1. More batting depth

2. Flexibility during the chase

3. A better chance to finish games strongly

4. Pitch Gets Better for Batting

In many stadiums, the pitch becomes easier to bat on as the match progresses. Early on, there may be some help for bowlers, but later the surface settles down.

Teams Going Against The Trend

In the IPL 2026 season, almost every team has preferred to bowl first after winning the toss. Only two teams have gone against this trend - Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajasthan Royals won the game against Gujarat Titans after choosing to bat first. The KKR game against Punjab Kings ended in a washout.

Overall Match Trend

Chasing: Teams batting second or chasing have won 8 of the first 13 games in the IPL 2026 season so far.

Batting First: Teams batting first have only won 4 out of the 13 games played so far in the Indian Premier League this season.

The stats and data shows that chasing is still the safer and more successful option in the IPL 2026 season so far. That is why most of the captains are choosing to bowl first after winning the toss and only few captains have gone against the trend and tried something different.