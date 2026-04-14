CSK VS KKR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Wins Toss, Puts Chennai Into Bat At Chepauk

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to field first against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Tuesday. KKR are searching for their first win of the season, with Varun Chakravarthy coming in for Navdeep Saini. MS Dhoni continues to remain unavailable, meaning CSK are unchanged.

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CSK vs KKR Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways with a comfortable win over the Delhi Capitals last time out. Sanju Samson scored the first century of IPL 2026 in a stunning batting display. Jamie Overton and Gurjapneet Singh also impressed with the ball, adding some much needed momentum to their campaign.

KKR meanwhile are still searching for victory in IPL 2026. Ajinkya Rahane's side have 3 defeats with their only point coming due to a washout against Punjab Kings.