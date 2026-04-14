 IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni Playing Tonight In CSK VS KKR Clash At Chepauk?
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IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni Playing Tonight In CSK VS KKR Clash At Chepauk?

Chennai Super Kings picked up their first win of the season last time and will take on bottom placed Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. So far in IPL 2026, MS Dhoni is yet to feature after suffering a calf injury. The CSK legend was initially ruled out for the first two weeks of the season, meaning he could be in the running to feature vs KKR.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
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Chennai Super Kings picked up their first win of the season last time and will take on bottom placed Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Anticipation is rife if MS Dhoni will feature in what is crucial game in IPL 2026. So far, MS Dhoni is yet to feature after suffering a calf injury.

CSK had initially announced Dhoni will be unavailable for the first two weeks off the tournament. Now that deadline has passed, fans are eager to see the former India captain in action.

Will Dhoni feature against KKR?

Dhoni has trained with the squad ahead of the CSK vs KKR game at the Chepauk. Nearly 45, Dhoni is carefully working with the support staff to return to full fitness. However, Dhoni is yet to be cleared to play the game against KKR on Tuesday.

In Dhoni's absence, new signing Sanju Samson has kept wickets for all games. The ICC Player of the Month for March is expected doing so until Dhoni returns to the playing XI.

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MS Dhoni's return date

Earlier reports suggested that Dhoni was in line to miss nearly half the IPL 2026 season. Dhoni missed the marquee clash against RCB in Bengaluru and his absence has been felt with CSK struggling to find balance.

CSK's next game is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18, before a trip to the Wankhede to face Mumbai Indians on April 21. Should there be no setback in Dhoni's recovery, the 44-year-old could return for either of those matches.

An update on the same is expected during the CSK vs KKR game.

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