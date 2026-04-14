IPL 2026: Rahul Tripathi's Heartwarming Moment With MS Dhoni Steals Spotlight Ahead Of CSK vs KKR Clash; Video

CSK/X

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between Indian Premier League franchises Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, an unexpected and heartwarming moment during a training session grabbed attention as KKR batter Rahul Tripathi was seen running towards CSK legend MS Dhoni.

The incident took place during an optional practice session where both teams were preparing for the high-stakes encounter. As players from both sides shared the same training facility, Tripathi reportedly spotted Dhoni and immediately walked over with a smile before the two engaged in a brief, friendly interaction.

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What followed was a light-hearted exchange that quickly drew attention from nearby players and staff. Tripathi, known for his energetic and approachable personality, appeared visibly excited to meet Dhoni, who continues to be one of the most respected figures in world cricket.

The moment, though brief, highlighted the mutual respect shared between players across franchises, especially when it comes to senior figures like Dhoni, whose influence in the league remains unmatched even in the later stages of his career.

Training sessions ahead of big IPL matches often bring players from different teams into close proximity, and such interactions are not uncommon. However, this particular moment stood out due to the admiration Dhoni commands among both fans and fellow cricketers.