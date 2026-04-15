IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Leads RCB In Chasing 147 Runs In Only 15 Overs, Beat LSG By 5 Wickets | X

Bengaluru, April 15: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Virat Kohli smashed 49 runs as RCB managed to chase down the target of 147 runs with 29 balls to spare.

Match Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down the target with ease, finishing the match in only 15.1 overs. Virat Kohli led the innings with a steady 49 off 34 balls, while Rajat Patidar added a quick 27 off 13.

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Jitesh Sharma provided late momentum with a quick 23 off just 9 balls. Tim David (14* off 8) and Romario Shepherd (14* off 8) stayed unbeaten to seal the chase, while Phil Salt (7) and Devdutt Padikkal (10) chipped in at the top. RCB also got 5 runs through extras.

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Bowling Performance

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was impressive, picking up 3 wickets for 27 runs in his 4 overs. Rasikh Salam was the standout performer with 4 wickets for 24 runs, while Josh Hazlewood chipped in with 1 for 20. Krunal Pandya (2/38) and Suyash Sharma (0/34) also bowled their full quota as RCB restricted the opposition only on 146 runs.