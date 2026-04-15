IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Fires RCB To Flying Start, Snatches Orange Cap From SRH's Klaasen; Anushka Shocked As He Misses Fifty | VIDEO

IPL 2026: Anushka Reacts As Virat Misses Fifty | VIDEO | X

Bengaluru, April 15: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star opener Virat Kohli missed his half-century in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday. Virat Kohli gave RCB a flying start in their 147-runs chase against LSG at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

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Anushka Sharma Reacts

He also became the leading run scorer in the tournament so far with his 49-runs score. The fans were disappointed as Virat missed his another half-century of the tournament. His wife Anushka Sharma who was present in the stands got shocked as he missed his another half-century. She was caught on camera reacting surprisingly as Virat got out on 49 runs.

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Snatches Orange Cap

Virat Kohli took over Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen and claimed the Orange Cap as he managed to surpass Klaasen who has scored 224 runs in the tournament so far. However, Virat Kohli took him over with his magnificent innings of 49 runs in the match against LSG.

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Prior to this innings, Virat Kohli had managed to score 179 runs in his four matches at an average of over 59 and a strike rate of over 160. He has already scored two half-centuries in the tournament so far. He has now overtook SRH's Heinrich Klaasen as he surpassed his 224 runs in the IPL 2026 season and snatched the Orange Cap from him.

Virat Kohli's Performance In IPL 2026

1. 69* vs SRH

2. 28 vs CSK

3. 32 vs RR

4. 50 vs MI

5. 49 vs LSG