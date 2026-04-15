IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma REACTS As Virat Kohli Hits Digvesh Rathi For Massive Six During RCB Vs LSG Clash | X

Bengaluru, April 15: Indian cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star opener Virat Kohli is in his prime form during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Virat is also looking in great touch during their run chase in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Anushka Sharma was also present in the stands cheering for her husband and his team.

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Anushka Sharma was all smiled and was seen applauding after Virat Kohli smashed a massive six on the second ball of LSG spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi which went sailing into the stands. Anushka could not stop herself from giving big smile over the shot. Anushka's reaction to Virat's massive six went viral on social media and the internet users are sharing it on social media.

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Digvesh Rathi came in to bowl the fifth over of the match when Virat Kohli picked a ball outside the off and smashed it out of the park. Kohli picked the length early, moved across and then hammered the ball over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. Watching the shot, Anushka got excited and was seen applauding her husband for the shot.

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Batting first, LSG managed to score 147 runs in their first 20 overs. They were all out as they managed to set the target of 147 runs against in-form RCB. RCB is cruising to achieve the target as Virat Kohli scored quick runs and is heading towards another half-century of the tournament.