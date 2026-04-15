IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Hits Massive Six During Practice Session Ahead Of RCB Vs LSG Clash At Bengaluru | VIDEO | X

Bengaluru, April 15: Indian star batter and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sensation Virat Kohli smashed a massive six during the practice session at the nets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The video of the big hit from Virat Kohli went viral on social media ahead of the RCB vs LSG Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Wednesday.

It can be seen in the video that Virat Kohli is batting in the nets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium taking throw downs. He gets a ball in his range and smashes it straight down the ground. The ball landed deep inside the stands which shows that Virat Kohli is on a very good nick and is ready for the IPL 2026 clash against LSG. Fans are hoping for a massive innings from their favourite superstar at Bengaluru stadium.

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Virat Kohli is looking hungry for runs and in good touch since the start of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. Virat Kohli has scored 179 runs in his four matches in IPL 2026 at an average of over 59 and strike rate of over 160. He has also scored two half-centuries and his highest score is 69 which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and is in the race for the Orange Cap.

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Virat Kohli's scores this season so far:

1. 69* vs SRH

2. 28 vs CSK

3. 32 vs RR

4. 50 vs MI