 IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Cross 9,000 Runs In IPL History; Achieves Feat In DC Clash
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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Cross 9,000 Runs In IPL History; Achieves Feat In DC Clash

Kohli needed just 11 runs before the match to reach the mark. As soon as he crossed it, he became the first and only player in IPL history to score 9,000 runs. This shows his long-term consistency and performance in the league.

Imran ShaikhUpdated: Monday, April 27, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
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Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Cross 9,000 Runs In IPL | X

New Delhi, April 27: Virat Kohli created history onMonday by completing 9,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He reached this big milestone while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kohli needed just 11 runs before the match to reach the mark. As soon as he crossed it, he became the first and only player in IPL history to score 9,000 runs. This shows his long-term consistency and performance in the league.

So far, Kohli has scored over 9,000 runs in 274 matches. He has hit 8 centuries and 66 half-centuries. His strike rate is around 134 and his average is close to 40. These numbers make him the highest run-scorer in IPL history.

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The 2026 season has been special for Kohli. He has also reached other milestones recently. He became the first player to hit 800 fours in the IPL. He also completed 300 sixes for one team, which is RCB.

Kohli is well ahead of other top players. Rohit Sharma is next with over 7,100 runs, followed by Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner. Kohli's record shows his strong impact in the IPL over many years.

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