IPL 2026: Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Throw Bat & Helmet In Anger; Fans Call Him To 'Respect The Kit'

Virat Kohli has achieved cult status among cricket fans all over the globe with his achievements on the field. Now a viral video shows Kohli slam his gloves and helmet into the ground after being dismissed in RCB's game against Mumbai Indians. Kohli's reaction drew the ire of fans, who asked him to 'respect the kit' and lead by example.

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Why did Virat Kohli react angrily?

The incident is from the MI vs RCB game at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Kohli scored a half-century and was soon dismissed. However, the RCB ace was struggling and far behind the scoring rate. While Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar struck at strike rates way beyond 200, Kohli meandered around at just 131.

Kohli scored 50 off 38 balls, while Salt and Patidar both outscored him comfortably, despite featuring less deliveries than them. Kohli was at the risk of being subbed out when he was dismissed and perhaps the reaction was his own frustration with his knock. Kohli is known to set high standards for himself and a net negative innings would naturally not sit well with him.

Netizens call for Kohli to respect the kit

The viral video is doing the rounds on the internet with a section of fans not pleased with Kohli's reaction. Many comparisons were made to former legends of the game like Sachin Tendulkar, who always held a high regard for their equipment. For the unversed, Sachin used to 'worship' his kit and had pictures of gods in his kitbag.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)